Photo: GEPA Pictures/Daniel Goetzhaber

Georgia Simmerling went two for two at the ski cross World Cup stop in Innichen, Italy, adding a bronze medal on Friday to the silver she captured a day earlier.

RELATED: Simmerling places second at ski cross World Cup in Italy

Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund took the victory to extend her streak of standing on the podium in every World Cup race this far this season. France’s Marielle Berger Sabbatel claimed the silver. Brittany Phelan had advanced to the Small Final in which she finished second for sixth place overall.

Just like on Friday, Simmerling won her quarterfinal heat before placing second in her semifinal behind Naeslund. In the final, the Swede led from start to finish, while Simmerling found herself in fourth place through the first section of the course. She gradually caught up to the pack and on the very last series of bumps, just got ahead of Swiss Fanny Smith to beat her to the finish line.

Simmerling now has nine career World Cup podiums, four of which have come in Innichen. The ski cross World Cup circuit will resume in mid-January in Idre Fjall, Sweden.