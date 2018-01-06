THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Alex Harvey won bronze in the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski held in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday morning.

Harvey got his first podium of the season in the 15km classic mass start race, finishing in 38:41.2. He had recorded a trio of fourth-place finishes before that, including one in the 15km free pursuit on New Year’s Day.

“This was a good result, especialy in classic,” Harvey said. “It is my first podium in classic skiing since the World Championships in 2015, and to do it on a really hard course here in really good.”

Kazakhstan’s Alexey Poltoranin placed first with a time of 38:40.3 and in second was Russia’s Andrey Larkov in 38:40.7.

Tomorrow will the final stage of the Tour de Ski, the biggest annual event on the cross-country skiing calendar. Harvey is currently fourth in the overall Tour de Ski standings.

Harvey now has 25 career World Cup medals, eight of which have come as part of the Tour de Ski. The Val di Fiemme course has been the site of past success for him, including a bronze medal in the classic sprint at the 2013 World Championships. He also earned podium finishes there as part of the Tour de Ski in 2012 and 2013.