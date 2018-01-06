Photo: AP/Kerstin Joensson

Kaillie Humphries earned her first victory of 2018 on Saturday, sliding to gold in Altenberg, Germany with Phylicia George.

The Canadian duo were sitting in first place after the first of two runs, having set a track record with their time of 56.22 seconds.

They were also the fastest sled in the second run for a total time of 1:52.62, giving them the gold by 0.69 of a second over Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans. Germany’s Anna Koehler and Annika Drazek were third in 1:53.52.

This is George’s first World Cup podium after finishing fourth with Humphries at the last stop before Christmas in Innsbruck. The hurdler-turned-brakeman is hoping to become the latest Canadian to compete at both the summer and winter Olympic Games.

Humphries continues to lead the overall World Cup standings, with this now her third victory of the season to go with one second place and two fourth place finishes. There are just two more World Cup stops in St. Moritz and Konigssee before the bobsledders head to PyeongChang where Humphries hopes to make history. She can become the first bobsleigh pilot of either gender to win the same Olympic event three times.