Elisabeth Vathje continues her impressive Olympic season, finishing third in women’s skeleton at the World Cup stop in St. Mortiz, Switzerland early Friday morning.

Vathje’s bronze medal marks her fourth World Cup medal of the season, after sliding to three silvers in 2017.

Vathje opened the competition with a time of 1:09.96 seconds for the second fastest time in the first heat. The Canadian was ranked second behind Janine Flock, heading into the final run, where many sliders lowered their times.

Vathje dipped below her opening mark, clocking 1:09.93s for a combined time of 2:19.89s. However, Germany’s Tina Herdman – who was on Vathje’s heels after the first heat – was able to close out the competition with a time of 1:09.65s and a combined time of 2:19.86s, to bump Vathje into third.

Austria’s Flock remained in the leader box, winning in a time of 2:19.44s.

Vathje is currently ranked second on the overall World Cup circuit behind German reigning World Champion Jacqueline Loelling with one competition remaining.