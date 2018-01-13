Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP

India Sherret finished third in Saturday’s ski cross race in Idre Fjall, Sweden to stand on the World Cup podium for the first time in her career.

The 21-year-old Canadian, who was world junior champion in 2015, placed behind home favourite Sandra Naeslund, who claimed her fourth victory in six races this season, and France’s Marielle Berger Sabbatel.

Sherret had advanced to a Big Final for the first time since she made her World Cup debut last February thanks to great starts in both her quarterfinal and semifinal heats in which she was able to hold her lead all the way down the course.

Her previous best result had been an eighth-place finish at the season-opener in Val Thorens, France in December. Sherret’s teammates Brittany Phelan, Kelsey Serwa and Georgia Simmerling finished fifth, sixth, and seventh after taking the top three spots in the Small Final.

Sherret, who was last year’s overall Nor-Am Cup champion, raised Canada’s World Cup ski cross podium total to seven this season. There is another race in Idre Fjall on Saturday before the World Cup circuit comes to Canada for races in Nakiska, Alberta on January 19-20.