At the final World Cup before PyeongChang 2018, Teal Harle and Evan McEachran secured a double podium, finishing first and third respectively in Mammoth Mountain.

With only 19 days to the Winter Olympic Games, Team Canada’s slopestyle skiers welcomed their chance to shine on the international stage. After Saturday’s qualifiers both Canadians were in medal positions, McEachran led ranked first, while Harle sat in third.

When finals rolled around it was Harle who threw down the best run, impressing judges to score 94.20 points to capture his first World cup victory of the pre-Olympic season. McEachran also climbed the podium in California, totalling 91.40 points to clinch bronze.

Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli finished between the Canadians, edging out McEachran by 1.20 points to take home silver.

Sunday’s medallists were the only skiers who scored over 90 points in the competition.

