“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Alysia Rissling is a rising star in the bobsleigh world and a medal hopeful at PyeongChang. Before she takes to the track in Korea, she answered a few questions for us.

Get to know some more about the first-time Olympic bobsledder.

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.