Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Max Parrot won X Games big air gold in Aspen on Friday and remains the most successful big air athlete in X Games history.

Parrot landed his backside triple cork 1800 and frontside triple cork 1440 to score a total of 75 points, ahead of Marcus Kleveland of Norway who earned 73 points and Yuki Kadono of Japan who scored 68 points.

With this win, Parrot passed teammate Mark McMorris to become the most decorated big air athlete of all time. Canadians McMorris and Tyler Nicholson finished just off the podium in fourth and sixth, respectively.

McMorris, Parrot and Nicholson were all named to Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018. Parrot will compete in the X Games men’s snowboard slopestyle final on Saturday at 1:00pm MT. McMorris and Nicholson will compete next at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pheonix Snowpark in PyeongChang. Men’s snowboard begins with slopestyle on February 10.