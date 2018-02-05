“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.
Christian Gow was part of Canadian biathlon history at the 2016 IBU World Championships where he, along with older brother Scott, Nathan Smith, and Brendan Green, won bronze in the 4 x 7.5km relay, Canada’s first ever men’s relay medal at worlds.
Get to know Christian before he makes his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.
Hi, my name is Christian Gow and I’m a biathlete