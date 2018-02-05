Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Christian Gow  was part of Canadian biathlon history at the 2016 IBU World Championships where he, along with older brother Scott, Nathan Smith, and Brendan Green, won bronze in the 4 x 7.5km relay, Canada’s first ever men’s relay medal at worlds.

Get to know Christian before he makes his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.

Team Canada - Biathlon - 2016 World Championships

Christian Gow, first on the right

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.

Read Full Story

Related:

Christian Gow
Scott Gow
Nathan Smith
Biathlon
Christian Thomas
Macx Davies

Trending:

Claus Andersen
Korea 101: What not to do
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir: Iconic Career Moments
Hi, my name is Paul Poirier and I skate
Korea 101: Tourist attractions in the next Olympic host country
Hi, my name is Scott Gow and I’m a biathlete