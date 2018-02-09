“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Olympic rookie Sarah Nurse has had an outstanding collegiate career with the University of Wisconsin, making it onto the All-WHCA Rookie team in her first year, and serving as an alternate captain and Second-Team All-American in her final year. Did you know that her favourite pump up songs are by Beyoncé?

Get to know this collegiate phenom before her Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018 in our Team Canada roster.