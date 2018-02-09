Each day Olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 10, Day 1 of PyeongChang 2018 .

Biathlon

Women’s biathlon begins early Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m. EST in the women’s 7.5km sprint. Four athletes out of Sarah Beaudry, Rosanna Crawford, Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom, and Megan Tandy will compete.

Cross-country skiing

Cross-country skiing kicks off their events with women’s skiathlon bright and early at 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning (11:15 p.m. PST on Friday evening). Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau, and Emily Nishikawa will be competing for Team Canada. Nishikawa is the sole returning Olympian.

Curling

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris return to the ice on Saturday for more mixed doubles action. They will be competing against the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Saturday morning at 6:05 a.m. EST.

Long track speed skating

At 6 a.m., Ivanie Blondin, Brianne Tutt, and Isabelle Weidemann will be competing in the women’s 3000m.

Luge

The male luge athletes begin their competitions Saturday morning. Samuel Edney, Mitchel Malyk, and Reid Watts will be competing in the first run at 5:10 a.m. EST, and in the second run at 6:55 a.m.

Short track speed skating

Short track speed skating starts with multiple events on Saturday morning.

The men will be competing in the 1500m. Samuel Girard is in the first heat at 5 a.m. EST, Charles Hamelin is in the second heat at 5:05 a.m., and Pascal Dion is in the third heat at 5:10 a.m. Depending on their results, they have the potential to compete in the semifinal at 6:21 a.m. and the final at 7:22 a.m.

The women will start off with the 500m. Kim Boutin is in the first heat at 5:54 a.m., Jamie Macdonald is in the sixth heat at 5:59 a.m., and Marianne St-Gelais is in the seventh heat at 6:05 a.m.

At 6:52 a.m., the women’s 3000m relay will be competing in heats. Kasandra Bradette, Valérie Maltais, Boutin, Macdonald, and St-Gelais will be representing Canada.

Ski jumping

The ski jumping action continues on Saturday morning. Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes will be competing in the first round of men’s individual normal hill at 7:35 a.m. EST. Depending on his results, he may also compete in the final round, taking place at 8:35 a.m.

Snowboard

Snowboard kicks off its first event Friday evening at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) with the qualification rounds for Men’s Slopestyle. Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, and Sébastien Toutant return for their second Games, while Tyler Nicholson is the lone rookie on the men’s squad. McMorris, who earned a bronze medal at Sochi 2014, is valiantly returning from a crash in March 2017, where he’d sustained multiple injuries.