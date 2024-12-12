FIS/Nisse Schmidt

Marielle Thompson takes first ski cross World Cup victory of the season, Kevin Drury places third

Team Canada’s ski cross squad opened their 2024-25 season with a bang at the first FIS Ski Cross World Cup of the season in Val Thorens, France.

Last season’s Crystal Globe winner Marielle Thompson came out swinging, taking the victory in the season opener. Last season saw Thompson find the podium in eight of 16 races, including six wins. The top spot at Val Thorens marks her 68th career World Cup podium and 32nd career victory. Thompson was joined on the podium by Switzerland’s Fanny Smith in second and Germany’s Daniela Maier in third.

The depth of Team Canada’s women was on display in France, with India Sherret and Hannah Schmidt both racing in the small final, placing fifth and eighth overall, respectively.

On the men’s side, Kevin Drury also found the podium at the first World Cup of the season, taking third place. Teammate Reece Howden narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth in the big final. The race was won by Italy’s Simone Deromedis, followed by Germany’s Florian Wilmsmann.

The result marks Drury’s 14th career World Cup podium, but his first since January 2022. The 36-year-old said afterwards that just a couple months ago he was pondering retirement after dealing with a string of injuries, but his body now feels the best it has in a couple of years.

The Canadians will be right back at it for another set of races on Friday in Val Thorens before they go straight to Arosa, Switzerland for another World Cup on Monday and Tuesday. The ski cross World Cup circuit will feature nine stops, including one at home in Craigleith, Ontario on March 12-15.

