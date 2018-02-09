AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

For those who missed the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, here’s what some non-Canadian countries were wearing!

Australia

Australia wore silver puffy jackets and teal pants, with accents of green and gold to match the colours of the Australian Olympic Committee.

Bermuda

The sole Bermudan athlete and his coaches braved the PyeongChang cold to wear the country’s namesake Bermuda shorts.

China

China wore a mixture of red or white pants, accompanied by a long white coat.

Finland

Finland decided to mix it up with their female and male athletes, with the females wearing bright blue and white with a gray pattern and the males wearing dark blue and white with a dark blue pattern.

France

France wore understated navy blue suits, with red and white accents to match their flag.

Germany

Germany wore green or khaki coloured jackets with dark pants and red hats.

Korea

North and South Korea marched under a unified flag and uniform, wearing long white coats, black pants, and black shoes.

Netherlands

The Netherlands sported an orange and black coat, with navy pants containing orange accents.

Norway

Norway marched in colours matching their flag, wearing blue pants and red jackets.

Olympic athletes from Russia

The Olympic athletes from Russia wore gray jackets, white scarves, and jeans with gray shoes.

United States

Our neighbours to the south wore outfits matching their flag’s colours, with red, white and navy blue jackets, navy blue pants, and tan fringe gloves.

