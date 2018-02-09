For those who missed the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, here’s what some non-Canadian countries were wearing!
Australia
Scotty James carries the flag of Australia’s team during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Australia wore silver puffy jackets and teal pants, with accents of green and gold to match the colours of the Australian Olympic Committee.
Bermuda
Tucker Murphy carries the flag of Bermuda during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The sole Bermudan athlete and his coaches braved the PyeongChang cold to wear the country’s namesake Bermuda shorts.
China
Zhou Yang carries the flag of China during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
China wore a mixture of red or white pants, accompanied by a long white coat.
Finland
Janne Ahonen carries the flag of Finland during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Finland decided to mix it up with their female and male athletes, with the females wearing bright blue and white with a gray pattern and the males wearing dark blue and white with a dark blue pattern.
France
Martin Fourcade carries the flag of France during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
France wore understated navy blue suits, with red and white accents to match their flag.
Germany
Eric Frenzel carries the flag of Germany during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Germany wore green or khaki coloured jackets with dark pants and red hats.
Korea
North Korea’s Hwang Chung Gum and South Korea’s Won Yun-jong arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
North and South Korea marched under a unified flag and uniform, wearing long white coats, black pants, and black shoes.
Netherlands
The Netherlands team walk onto the stage during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The Netherlands sported an orange and black coat, with navy pants containing orange accents.
Norway
Emil Hegle Svendsen carries the flag of Norway during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Norway marched in colours matching their flag, wearing blue pants and red jackets.
Olympic athletes from Russia
Olympic Athletes from Russia file into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, February 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Olympic athletes from Russia wore gray jackets, white scarves, and jeans with gray shoes.
United States
Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Our neighbours to the south wore outfits matching their flag’s colours, with red, white and navy blue jackets, navy blue pants, and tan fringe gloves.
Team kits around the world create global fashion show