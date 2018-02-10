Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 11, Day 2 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

Team Canada Benjamin Thomsen

Canada’s Benjamin Thomsen takes part in the Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill 1st training session at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Alpine skiing was scheduled to have their first event on Saturday evening at 9 p.m. EST in men’s downhill. However, it has been postponed due to the winds being too strong. 

Biathlon

Team Canada Macx Davies PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Macx Davies takes part in the Men’s Biathlon 10km Sprint Training session at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

The men’s biathlon events begins early Sunday morning with the 10km sprint at 6:15 a.m. Four athletes out of Nathan Smith, Brendan Green, Macx Davies, Scott Gow, and Christian Gow will be competing.

Cross-country skiing

Canada’s Alex Harvey competes in the men’s sprint cross-country ski event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday, February 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

At 1:15 a.m. EST on Sunday morning (10:15 p.m. PST Saturday evening), Alex Harvey, Devon Kershaw, Graeme Killick, and Knute Johnsgaard will kick off men’s cross-country skiing by participating in the men’s skiathlon.

Curling

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Kaitlyn Lawes

Team Canada Mixed Double Curling athletes Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris compete against China in round robin action at the Gangneung Curling Centre, on February 9, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Although Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris have already secured a berth for Canada at the mixed team semifinal in curling, they will be facing the host country of Korea in a match at 7:05 p.m. EST on Saturday night.

READ: Canada moves to 5-1, seals semifinal berth in mixed doubles curling

Figure skating

Team Canada Duhamel Radford PyeongChang 2018 team event short program

Team Canada’s Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel compete in the pairs short program, team event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Korea, Thursday, February 1, 2018. COC Photo by Jason Ransom

The mixed team events continue Saturday evening. Short dance will be performed by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 9:07 p.m. EST, the women’s single short program will be performed by Kaetlyn Osmond at 10:53 p.m., and the free program will be at 11:40 p.m.

Freestyle skiing

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Audrey Robichaud

Audrey Robichaud of Canada competes in the Freestyle Skiing Ladies Moguls Qualification 1 event at Phoenix Snow Park on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Women’s moguls continue for Team Canada on Sunday morning. Chloé Dufour-Lapointe will be competing in the second qualification round at 5:30 a.m. EST. Depending on her results, she may also join the other Canadian women’s mogul skiers in the final at 7:00 a.m. Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Andi Naude, and Audrey Robichaud clinched their tickets to the final during the first qualification round on Thursday evening.

Ice hockey

Team Canada sings the Canadian national anthem after receiving their gold medals after beating the USA 3-2 in overtime of the women’s gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 21, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Canadian ice hockey will be playing their first game on Sunday morning. The women’s team will be facing the Olympic athletes from Russia at 7:10 a.m. EST.

Long track speed skating

Ted-Jan Bloemen celebrates as he sets a world records in the men’s 5000-meters at a World Cup speedskating event Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Early Sunday morning, at 2:00 a.m. EST (11:00 p.m. PST on Saturday evening), Ted-Jan Bloemen will be participating in the men’s 5000m race. Bloemen is the current world record holder for both the 5000m and 10,000m distances.

Luge

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Sam Edney

Canada’s Sam Edney drives into turn eight during luge training runs at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, Thursday, February 1, 2018.
COC Photo by Jason Ransom

Luge continues its action on Sunday morning. Samuel Edney, Reid Watts, and Mitchel Malyk will be competing in the third run at 6:00 a.m. EST and the fourth run at 6:55 a.m.

Snowboard

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Sebastien Toutant

Team Canada’s Sebastien Toutant qualifies for Mens Snowboard Slopestyle at Phoenix Snow Park, PyeongChang, South Korea.. Photo/David Jackson

The men’s slopestyle final will take place Saturday evening at 8 p.m. EST. All four of the Canadian men’s slopestyle snowboarders (Mark McMorris, Tyler Nicholson, Max Parrot, and Sébastien Toutant) will compete in the event.

RELATED: Parrot, McMorris lead four Canadians to men’s snowboard slopestyle final

The women’s slopestyle qualification will begin Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. Spencer O’Brien and Brooke Voigt will be competing. Laurie Blouin is also scheduled to compete. On the morning of February 9th, she fell during training and was taken to the regional hospital as a precaution. She returned to the Village shortly afterwards. Team doctors and coaches continue to monitor her condition and evaluate her ability to compete in Sunday’s qualification. New information will be shared when it’s made available.

