Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 11, Day 2 of PyeongChang 2018 .

Alpine skiing

Alpine skiing was scheduled to have their first event on Saturday evening at 9 p.m. EST in men’s downhill. However, it has been postponed due to the winds being too strong.

Biathlon

The men’s biathlon events begins early Sunday morning with the 10km sprint at 6:15 a.m. Four athletes out of Nathan Smith, Brendan Green, Macx Davies, Scott Gow, and Christian Gow will be competing.

Cross-country skiing

At 1:15 a.m. EST on Sunday morning (10:15 p.m. PST Saturday evening), Alex Harvey, Devon Kershaw, Graeme Killick, and Knute Johnsgaard will kick off men’s cross-country skiing by participating in the men’s skiathlon.

Curling

Although Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris have already secured a berth for Canada at the mixed team semifinal in curling, they will be facing the host country of Korea in a match at 7:05 p.m. EST on Saturday night.

Figure skating

The mixed team events continue Saturday evening. Short dance will be performed by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 9:07 p.m. EST, the women’s single short program will be performed by Kaetlyn Osmond at 10:53 p.m., and the free program will be at 11:40 p.m.

Freestyle skiing

Women’s moguls continue for Team Canada on Sunday morning. Chloé Dufour-Lapointe will be competing in the second qualification round at 5:30 a.m. EST. Depending on her results, she may also join the other Canadian women’s mogul skiers in the final at 7:00 a.m. Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Andi Naude, and Audrey Robichaud clinched their tickets to the final during the first qualification round on Thursday evening.

Ice hockey

Canadian ice hockey will be playing their first game on Sunday morning. The women’s team will be facing the Olympic athletes from Russia at 7:10 a.m. EST.

Long track speed skating

Early Sunday morning, at 2:00 a.m. EST (11:00 p.m. PST on Saturday evening), Ted-Jan Bloemen will be participating in the men’s 5000m race. Bloemen is the current world record holder for both the 5000m and 10,000m distances.

Luge

Luge continues its action on Sunday morning. Samuel Edney, Reid Watts, and Mitchel Malyk will be competing in the third run at 6:00 a.m. EST and the fourth run at 6:55 a.m.

Snowboard

The men’s slopestyle final will take place Saturday evening at 8 p.m. EST. All four of the Canadian men’s slopestyle snowboarders (Mark McMorris, Tyler Nicholson, Max Parrot, and Sébastien Toutant) will compete in the event.

The women’s slopestyle qualification will begin Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. Spencer O’Brien and Brooke Voigt will be competing. Laurie Blouin is also scheduled to compete. On the morning of February 9th, she fell during training and was taken to the regional hospital as a precaution. She returned to the Village shortly afterwards. Team doctors and coaches continue to monitor her condition and evaluate her ability to compete in Sunday’s qualification. New information will be shared when it’s made available.