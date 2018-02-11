Justine Dufour-Lapointe is back on the Olympic podium, this time with a moguls silver at PyeongChang 2018.

After qualifying for the super final in fourth, Dufour-Lapointe came back to claim silver with a score of 78.54. Not only does her second place finish mark her second Olympic podium, but it increases Team Canada’s moguls podium streak to four consecutive Games.

Dufour-Lapointe just missed repeating her gold medal performance from Sochi 2014, finishing a mere 0.11 points behind France’s Perrine Laffont. The women’s moguls bronze went to Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan, who impressed judges with a score of 77.40.

Canada’s Andi Naude was the field’s top qualifier into the super final, however after losing control on after her first jump she was unable to complete her run.