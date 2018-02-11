Every day, olympic.ca will be posting a preview of the day to come. Here is what’s happening on February 12, Day 3 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

SKI World Cup Lake Louise 20171203

Valérie Grenier, of Canada, skis down the course during women’s World Cup super G ski race action in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Women’s alpine skiing was scheduled to have its first event on Sunday evening, but the giant slalom has been postponed due to weather.

Biathlon

Team Canada Julia Ransom PyeongChang 2018


PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 10: Julia Ransom competes during the Women’s Biathlon 7.5km Sprint at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 10(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

The biathletes continue their events early Monday morning. Rosanna Crawford, Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom, and Megan Tandy will be representing Canada in the women’s 10km pursuit at 5:10 a.m. EST. As for the men, Nathan Smith will be competing in the 12.5km pursuit at 7:00 a.m.

Curling

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 John Morris

Team Canada’s Mixed Double Curling athletes Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris compete against Norway in round robin action at the Gangneung Curling Centre, Gangneung, South Korea. Photo/David Jackson

Canada made its way to one of the semifinal matches for mixed doubles curling at its Olympic debut! Their 6-1 record clinched them first place in the eight-team pool. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris will be facing off against Norway at 7:05 p.m. EST. The only team Canada lost to was Norway.

RELATED: Team Canada finishes first in mixed doubles curling, sets sights on podium

Figure skating

Team Canada Patrick Chan PyeongChang 2018 team short program

Team Canada’s Patrick Chan competes in the men’s short program of the team event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Korea, Thursday, February 1, 2018. COC Photo by Jason Ransom

The team event for figure skating concludes on Sunday night. Patrick Chan will perform at 8:33 p.m. EST and Gabrielle Daleman will perform at 9:33 p.m. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will perform at 10:53 p.m. Team Canada has currently accumulated 45 points to take the lead, with the Olympic athletes from Russia sitting in second place with 39 points, followed by the United States in third with 36 points (and Italy sitting just one point behind them).

READ: Canada one step closer to claiming figure skating team gold

Freestyle skiing

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Marc Antoine Gagnon

Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Canada competes in the Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualification 1 event at Phoenix Snow Park on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

At 5:30 a.m. EST on Sunday morning, Marc-Antoine Gagnon will be racing in the second qualification round for men’s moguls. Depending on his results, he may join his other compatriots Mikaël Kingsbury and Philippe Marquis in the final at 7:00 a.m.

Long track speed skating

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Brianne Tutt

Canada’s Brianne Tutt (L) practices for the Olympic games in Pyeongchang, Korea, Thursday, February 1, 2018. Tutt has an incredible story of recovery after a skating accident in 2012 that left her with broken bones, fractured skull and facial paralysis known as Bells Palsy.
COC Photo by Jason Ransom

Long track speed skating continues Sunday morning with the women’s 1500m race. Canadians Kali Christ, Josie Morrison, and Brianne Tutt will be competing in the race.

Luge

PyeongChang 2018 Team Canada Alex Gough

Canada’s Alex Gough drives into turn fourteen during luge training runs at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, Thursday, February 1, 2018.
COC Photo by Jason Ransom

Women’s luge makes its first appearance so far in PyeongChang on Monday morning. Women’s singles’ first run will be at 5:50 a.m. EST, with lugers Brooke Apshkrum, Alex Gough, and Kimberley McRae sliding for Canada. The second run will take place at 7:15 a.m.

Ski jumping

Canada’s Taylor Henrich competes in the women’s individual normal ski jumping event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia on Tuesday, February 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

At 7:50 a.m. EST on Monday morning, Taylor Henrich will compete in the first round of women’s individual normal hill. Depending on her results, she may also compete in the final at 8:35 a.m.

Snowboard

Brooke Voigt Team Canada PyeongChang 2018

Canadian snowboarder Brooke Voigt takes part in a slopestyle training session at the Phoenix Snow Park prior to the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The women’s slopestyle qualification was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, but due to weather it was cancelled, making the competition a straight up final on Sunday evening, postponed an hour from its original start at 8:00 p.m. EST to a new start time of 9:00 p.m. Spencer O’Brien and Brooke Voigt will be competing. Laurie Blouin is also scheduled to compete. On the morning of February 9th, she fell during training and was taken to the regional hospital as a precaution. She returned to the Village shortly afterwards where she was monitored by team doctors. 

At 11:30 p.m., women’s halfpipe qualification will begin. Calynn Irwin, Mercedes Nicoll, and Elizabeth Hosking will be participating. Hosking is one of two youngest Team Canada athletes in PyeongChang, competing at just 16 years old.

