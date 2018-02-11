Every day, olympic.ca will be posting a preview of the day to come. Here is what’s happening on February 12, Day 3 of PyeongChang 2018

Alpine skiing

Women’s alpine skiing was scheduled to have its first event on Sunday evening, but the giant slalom has been postponed due to weather.

Biathlon

The biathletes continue their events early Monday morning. Rosanna Crawford, Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom, and Megan Tandy will be representing Canada in the women’s 10km pursuit at 5:10 a.m. EST. As for the men, Nathan Smith will be competing in the 12.5km pursuit at 7:00 a.m.

Curling

Canada made its way to one of the semifinal matches for mixed doubles curling at its Olympic debut! Their 6-1 record clinched them first place in the eight-team pool. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris will be facing off against Norway at 7:05 p.m. EST. The only team Canada lost to was Norway.

Figure skating

The team event for figure skating concludes on Sunday night. Patrick Chan will perform at 8:33 p.m. EST and Gabrielle Daleman will perform at 9:33 p.m. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will perform at 10:53 p.m. Team Canada has currently accumulated 45 points to take the lead, with the Olympic athletes from Russia sitting in second place with 39 points, followed by the United States in third with 36 points (and Italy sitting just one point behind them).

Freestyle skiing

At 5:30 a.m. EST on Sunday morning, Marc-Antoine Gagnon will be racing in the second qualification round for men’s moguls. Depending on his results, he may join his other compatriots Mikaël Kingsbury and Philippe Marquis in the final at 7:00 a.m.

Long track speed skating

Long track speed skating continues Sunday morning with the women’s 1500m race. Canadians Kali Christ, Josie Morrison, and Brianne Tutt will be competing in the race.

Luge

Women’s luge makes its first appearance so far in PyeongChang on Monday morning. Women’s singles’ first run will be at 5:50 a.m. EST, with lugers Brooke Apshkrum, Alex Gough, and Kimberley McRae sliding for Canada. The second run will take place at 7:15 a.m.

Ski jumping

At 7:50 a.m. EST on Monday morning, Taylor Henrich will compete in the first round of women’s individual normal hill. Depending on her results, she may also compete in the final at 8:35 a.m.

Snowboard

The women’s slopestyle qualification was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, but due to weather it was cancelled, making the competition a straight up final on Sunday evening, postponed an hour from its original start at 8:00 p.m. EST to a new start time of 9:00 p.m. Spencer O’Brien and Brooke Voigt will be competing. Laurie Blouin is also scheduled to compete. On the morning of February 9th, she fell during training and was taken to the regional hospital as a precaution. She returned to the Village shortly afterwards where she was monitored by team doctors.

At 11:30 p.m., women’s halfpipe qualification will begin. Calynn Irwin, Mercedes Nicoll, and Elizabeth Hosking will be participating. Hosking is one of two youngest Team Canada athletes in PyeongChang, competing at just 16 years old.