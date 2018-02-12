Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 13, Day 4 of PyeongChang 2018 .

Alpine skiing

Alpine skiing, which has not gotten started so far due to weather delays, is once again on the schedule. At 9:30 p.m. EST, Jack Crawford, Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Broderick Thompson, and Benjamin Thomsen will be competing in downhill portion of the alpine combined. At 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning (10:00 p.m. Monday evening PST), they will compete in the slalom part of the event.

Cross-country skiing

Both the men and women will be competing in their individual sprint classic events early Tuesday morning.

For the women, Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, and Emily Nishikawa will be competing in the qualification round at 3:30 a.m. EST. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinals at 6:00 a.m., the semifinals at 6:55 a.m., and the final at 7:25 a.m.

The men will begin their qualification round at 4:05 a.m. Jesse Cockney, Alex Harvey, Russell Kennedy, and Lenny Valjas will be representing Canada. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinals at 6:25 a.m., the semifinals at 7:05 a.m., and the final at 7:34 a.m.

Curling

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris have advanced into the gold medal match for mixed doubles curling. At 6:05 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning, they will be facing off against Switzerland.

READ: Lawes, Morris set to go for gold in mixed doubles curling after semifinal win

Ice Hockey

Bright and early Tuesday morning, at 2:40 a.m. EST (11:40 p.m. PST), women’s hockey will be looking for their second straight win, this time against Finland.

Long track speed skating

Long track speed skating continues Tuesday morning with the men’s 1500m race. Vincent De Haître, Ben Donnelly, and Denny Morrison will be racing for Canada at 6:00 a.m. EST.

Luge

The last women’s single luge runs will take place on Monday morning. At 5:30 a.m. EST, Brooke Apshkrum, Alex Gough, and Kimberley McRae will be sliding in the third run. They will also participate in the fourth run at 7:15 a.m. Gough is in third place after the first two runs. If she gets on the podium, it will be Canada’s first Olympic luge medal.

Short track speed skating

Short track speed skating comes packed with action on Tuesday morning.

At 5:00 a.m. EST, Marianne St-Gelais will compete in the first 500m quarterfinal. Compatriot Kim Boutin will follow closely behind in the second quarterfinal at 5:02 a.m. Depending on their results, one or both may make it to the semifinals at 6:11 a.m. and the finals at 7:07 a.m.

The women’s events will be interspersed with the men’s events. At 5:29 a.m., Charle Cournoyer will race in the second heat of the 1000m, at 5:32 a.m. Samuel Girard will compete in the third heat, and at 5:38 a.m., Charles Hamelin will skate in the fifth heat. Afterwards, Cournoyer, Girard, and Hamelin will join Pascal Dion and François Hamelin for the men’s 5000m relay in the first heat at 6:32 a.m.

Snowboard

The qualification round for men’s halfpipe begins Sunday evening at 11:00 p.m EST. Derek Livingston, the only male Canadian halfpipe snowboarder in PyeongChang, will be competing.