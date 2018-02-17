Kim Boutin has won her second short track speed skating medal of PyeongChang 2018, taking bronze in the 1500m.

Boutin had already won a bronze medal in the 500m on Day 4 of the Games. She is now the first Canadian female short track speed skater to win two individual medals at the same Winter Games

The gold went to South Korea’s Choi Minjeong while China’s Li Jinyu claimed the silver.

Boutin finished third in this season’s 1500m World Cup standings after reaching the podium twice.

Marianne St-Gelais and Valerie Maltais were eliminated from the 1500m when they were both penalized in their semifinals.

Prior to PyeongChang 2018, Canada had never won an Olympic medal in the women’s 1500m. It was the only short track event in which no Canadian had ever stood on the Olympic podium.

