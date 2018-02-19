Cassie Sharpe wins ski halfpipe gold at PyeongChang 2018, making her Olympic debut one for the records books.

Sharpe’s dominant performance at PyeongChang 2018, not only earned her the title of an Olympic champion, but Team Canada’s first-ever Olympic medallist in women’s ski halfpipe.

After qualifying for the final in first, all eyes were on the 2016 X Games Aspen’s gold medallist, to see if she could top the podium at the Olympic Winter Games. Sharpe opened the contest with a score of 94.40 points, reasserting herself as the field’s top skier. On the second run Sharpe improved her score to 95.80, increasing her lead to 3.2 points ahead of France’s Marie Martinod.

More to come.