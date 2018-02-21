Brady Leman wins men’s ski cross at PyeongChang 2018, for his first Olympic medal.

After just missing the podium with a fourth place finish at Sochi 2014, Leman came back to earn a spot on the podium in PyeongChang. After winning his quarterfinal to qualify for the semis, Leman had his eye on a ticket the final.

With another win on his belt, Leman was ready for the big final and hungry for a spot on the podium. After a crash in the final took out fellow Canadian Kevin Drury and Sergey Ridzik, the race for gold was down to two competitors.

Leman was able to hold of Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland to win gold and become Canada’s first Olympic medallist in men’s ski cross. Bronze went to Ridzik – representing Olympic athletes of Russia – who was able to recovery from the collision, while Drury did not finish.

Leman is the fourth Canadian to reach an Olympic ski cross podium, but the first male to clinch a medal.