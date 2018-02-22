Short track speed skater Kim Boutin has become Canada’s first triple medallist of PyeongChang 2018, winning silver in the 1000m on Thursday night.

She finished second to Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands while Italy’s Arianna Fontana came in for the bronze. Boutin had been at or near the front of the pack for the entire final, which allowed her to avoid the chaos at the back of the pack when both Korean skaters went down.

Boutin stood on the podium in each of the women’s individual short track events, having already won bronze in both the 500m and 1500m. She is just the second woman to win a medal in all three individual events at the same Games, following China’s Wang Meng who achieved the feat at Turin 2006.

Boutin is just the fourth Canadian athlete to win at least three medals at a single Olympic Winter Games, following Gaetan Boucher, Marc Gagnon and Cindy Klassen.

She came to the Games as the season’s overall World Cup champion in the 1000m thanks to a gold medal in Shanghai and silver medals in Seoul and Budapest.

This is just the second Olympic medal that Canada has won in the women’s 1000m. Nathalie Lambert captured silver at Lillehammer 1994.

More to come.