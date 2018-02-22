Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 23, Day 14 of PyeongChang 2018.

Biathlon

Nathan Smith Team Canada PyeongChang 2018

Nathan Smith, of Canada, shoots from the prone position during the men’s 10-kilometer biathlon sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

The men’s 4×7.5km relay will take place on Friday morning at 6:15 a.m. EST. The start list has yet to be released.

Curling

Canada skip Kevin Koe plays a stone as second Brent Laing, left, and lead Ben Hebert get ready to sweep during men’s semifinal curling action against the USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kevin KoeBen HebertBrent Laing and Marc Kennedy will be playing their bronze medal match against Switzerland at 1:35 a.m. EST on Friday morning (10:35 p.m. PST Thursday night)!

Figure skating

Kaetlyn Osmond competes in the Womens Short Program Figure Skating event at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
COC / David Jackson

Women’s figure skating concludes Thursday night with the free program. Gabrielle Daleman will perform at 10:36 p.m. EST, followed by Kaetlyn Osmond at 11:40 p.m. Daleman and Osmond both won gold in the team event earlier in PyeongChang.

Freestyle skiing

Kelsey Serwa of Canada competes in the Ladies Ski Cross Seeding run at Phoenix Snow Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 22, 2018. Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vaughn Ridley

Women’s ski cross continues Thursday evening with the ⅛ finals. At 8:00 p.m. EST,Marielle Thompson  will ski, followed by Brittany Phelan at 8:16 p.m., India Sherret at 8:20 p.m., and Kelsey Serwa at 8:28 p.m. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinals at 8:35 p.m., the semifinals at 8:59 p.m., and the finals at 9:15 p.m. Thompson and Serwa finished 1-2 in the event at Sochi 2014.

Ice hockey

Canada defenceman Maxim Noreau (56)celebrates his goal against Finland with teammates Christian Thomas (92) and Chay Genoway (5) during men’s third period Olympic quarterfinal hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Monday, February 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The men’s team will face off against Germany in a semifinal match at 7:10 a.m. EST on Thursday morning.

Long track speed skating

Team Canada Vincent de Haitre PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Vincent de Haitre competes in the men’s 1500m at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
COC Photo by Jason Ransom

The men’s 1000m distance race will be held Friday morning at 5:00 a.m. EST, with Vincent De Haître, Laurent Dubreuil, and Alexandre St-Jean skating.

