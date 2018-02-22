Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 23, Day 14 of PyeongChang 2018 .

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Biathlon

The men’s 4×7.5km relay will take place on Friday morning at 6:15 a.m. EST. The start list has yet to be released.

Curling

Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy will be playing their bronze medal match against Switzerland at 1:35 a.m. EST on Friday morning (10:35 p.m. PST Thursday night)!

Figure skating

Women’s figure skating concludes Thursday night with the free program. Gabrielle Daleman will perform at 10:36 p.m. EST, followed by Kaetlyn Osmond at 11:40 p.m. Daleman and Osmond both won gold in the team event earlier in PyeongChang.

Freestyle skiing

Women’s ski cross continues Thursday evening with the ⅛ finals. At 8:00 p.m. EST,Marielle Thompson will ski, followed by Brittany Phelan at 8:16 p.m., India Sherret at 8:20 p.m., and Kelsey Serwa at 8:28 p.m. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinals at 8:35 p.m., the semifinals at 8:59 p.m., and the finals at 9:15 p.m. Thompson and Serwa finished 1-2 in the event at Sochi 2014.

Ice hockey

The men’s team will face off against Germany in a semifinal match at 7:10 a.m. EST on Thursday morning.

Long track speed skating

The men’s 1000m distance race will be held Friday morning at 5:00 a.m. EST, with Vincent De Haître, Laurent Dubreuil, and Alexandre St-Jean skating.