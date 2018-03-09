THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mark McMorris is the first athlete ever to win back-to-back snowboard slopestyle gold at the US Open.

After a hard fall in his second run, McMorris had very little time to recover before his third and final run. No stranger to adversity, McMorris put together a fantastic run to score 88.10 points and take gold in Colorado.

With the pressure on, @markmcmorris absolutely stomps his 3rd run. We have a new leader in the men's slopestyle finals! #BurtonUSOpen pic.twitter.com/jTxtWA1XwK — Burton Snowboards (@burtonsnowboard) March 9, 2018

McMorris was the second rider to drop in the final when he landed a switch backside 1260 and back-to-back triple corks that put him in the lead. He then watched while the rest of his competitors weren’t able to match his score.

Tyler Nicholson put down a solid third run to finish just off the podium in fourth place.