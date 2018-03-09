Mark McMorris is the first athlete ever to win back-to-back snowboard slopestyle gold at the US Open.

After a hard fall in his second run, McMorris had very little time to recover before his third and final run. No stranger to adversity, McMorris put together a fantastic run to score 88.10 points and take gold in Colorado.

McMorris was the second rider to drop in the final when he landed a switch backside 1260 and back-to-back triple corks that put him in the lead. He then watched while the rest of his competitors weren’t able to match his score.

Tyler Nicholson put down a solid third run to finish just off the podium in fourth place.

Read Full Story

Related:

Tyler Nicholson
Mark McMorris
Max Parrot
Teal Harle
Laurie Blouin
Sébastien Toutant

Trending:

Who won Team Canada’s 29 medals in PyeongChang?
Duehring delivers for Canada with track cycling bronze at worlds
Warner wins world indoor heptathlon silver, setting Canadian record
Mikaël Kingsbury wins silver and secures seventh Crystal Globe
Recap: Day 16 at PyeongChang 2018
By the Numbers: Winter still wonderful for Canada at PyeongChang 2018