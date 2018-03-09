Mark McMorris is the first athlete ever to win back-to-back snowboard slopestyle gold at the US Open.
After a hard fall in his second run, McMorris had very little time to recover before his third and final run. No stranger to adversity, McMorris put together a fantastic run to score 88.10 points and take gold in Colorado.
McMorris was the second rider to drop in the final when he landed a switch backside 1260 and back-to-back triple corks that put him in the lead. He then watched while the rest of his competitors weren’t able to match his score.
Tyler Nicholson put down a solid third run to finish just off the podium in fourth place.
