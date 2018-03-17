Freestyle skier Yuki Tsubota finished the season on a high with a bronze medal in slopestyle on Friday at Seiser Alm, Italy.

The two-time Olympian for Canada, who last month soared to sixth at PyeongChang 2018, was just 0.40 points shy of silver at the final FIS ski slopestyle World Cup event of the 2017-18 season.

Her 80.00 score on the slopes of the Dolomites narrowly missed the mark set by Olympic bronze medallist Isabel Atkin of Great Britain (80.40). Caroline Clair of the United States won the event, the 18-year-old posted a score of 84.00 for her first World Cup win.

Friday was the second time in her World Cup career 24-year-old Tsubota reached a podium. Two years ago at Mammoth in the Sierra Nevada mountains, Tsubota won ski slopestyle gold.