Coming off an emotional Olympic Games where he delivered Canada’s best-ever cross country skiing result at that stage, Alex Harvey ended the season on the podium in Sweden with a silver medal.

The FIS Cross Country World Cup finale in Falun saw Alexander Bolshunov of Russia run away from the field in the 15km race in 35 minutes and 3.3 seconds for the top spot. Harvey followed in 35:50.4, just 0.4 seconds ahead of Dario Cologna of Switzerland.

Last month at PyeongChang 2018 Harvey chased Bolshunov who took home Olympic silver in the 50km race where the Canadian was fourth in a dramatic finish.

Cologna took home more hardware from Sweden finishing second in the overall World Cup standings, where Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway clinched the Crystal Globe. The 21-year-old is the youngest skier ever to win the overall World Cup title.

Fellow Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby – who was beaten by Harvey by 0.1s at the Olympic Games in the 50km – was third overall, and Harvey, with three World Cup podiums, was fourth to end the 2017-18 season.