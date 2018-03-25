Olympic snowboard slopestyle silver medallist Max Parrot led the way in Quebec City on Saturday night, winning the men’s big air event as three Canadians found the podium.

In the last FIS Snowboard World Cup event of the 2017-18 season Parrot took the men’s title with a two-run combined score of 195.25, with fellow Canadian Antoine Truchon (168.00) joining him on the podium for third place. Jonas Boesiger of Switzerland (182.25) was second.

Canada’s Max Parrot of Bromont Que. leaps to a first place finish at the big air snowboard world cup finale, Saturday, March 24, 2018 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Soaring into the night at his home province, Parrot was by far the most dominant rider at the competition, with three scores of over 94. With the top two scores counting toward the final standings, Parrot had first place virtually locked up. For good measure, the Canadian laid down a monstrous 98.50 on his third attempt.

The third Canadian podium finish arrived in the women’s event where Laurie Blouin, who – like Parrot – also won a snowboard slopestyle silver in PyeongChang last month, needed a big second run, and landing on her third to secure a podium place.

With a combined score of 148.00 Blouin was second behind Julia Marino of the United States (168.50), while staying ahead of Loranne Smans (137.75) of Belgium.

Read Full Story

Related:

Tyler Nicholson
Max Parrot
Laurie Blouin
Brooke Voigt
Baptiste Brochu
Meryeta O’Dine

Trending:

Osmond wins Canada’s first women’s world figure skating title in 45 years
Who won Team Canada’s 29 medals in PyeongChang?
Weaver and Poje win ice dance bronze at figure skating worlds
Bloemen, Blondin win World Cup speed skating season awards in Belarus
Team Canada locks up first place in round robin at women’s curling worlds
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport