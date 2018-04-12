Four gold, seven silver and two bronze medals made Day 8 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games a very busy one for Team Canada.

Check out the details on Canada’s big day below.

Wrestling

Day 8 was a huge one for Team Canada’s wrestlers, who led the nation’s medal charge with 4 pieces of hardware. Olympic champion Erica Wiebe was able to defend her Commonwealth Games title, taking gold in the 76kg category. Diana Wiecker also became a champion, topping the 53kg podium. On the men’s side Steven Takahashi grappled to 57kg silver while Jevon Balfour took bronze in 74kg.

Athletics

Christabel Nettey was crowned a Commonwealth Games champion, after claiming gold in long jump with a leap of 6.84 metresAaron Brown raced to silver in the men’s 200m, clocking 20.34 seconds. Shawn Barber also claimed a silver of his own, after clearing 5.65m in pole vault.

Beach Volleyball

Team Canada topped the women’s beach volleyball podium thanks to a stellar tournament from Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan. The pair topped the Australia hosts in two straight sets to win the gold medal final. On the men’s side Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter took the Aussies to three sets, finishing the tournament with a silver.

Cycling – Mountain Bike

Hayley Smith became Team Canada’s first cyclist to reach the Gold Coast podium, finish third in the women’s mountain bike behind a pair of English riders.

Diving

Philippe Gagne (3m) and Meaghan Benfeito (10m) both clinched individual diving silvers on day 8 of the Commonwealth Games. For Opening Ceremony flag bearer Benfeito this marked her second silver in two days.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic

Katherine Uchida continued Canada’s gymnastics success, earning a silver medal in the women’s individual all-around.

Medal Table after Day 8

Australia: 63 gold, 46 silver, 47 bronze = 156

England: 28 gold, 32 silver, 27 bronze = 87 total

Canada: 12 gold, 29 silver, 19 bronze = 60 total

