Photo: Jamm Aquino/The Star-Advertiser via AP

Brooke Henderson overcame the incredibly windy conditions in Oahu, Hawaii to win her sixth career LPGA title at the Lotte Championship.

With four birdies and one bogey in the final round, Henderson shot a 3-under 69 to finish 12-under par for the tournament, giving her a four-stroke victory over Azahara Munoz of Spain.

Henderson had been at the top of the leaderboard since Wednesday’s opening round. It was the fourth time she had held the lead after 54 holes and the third time she’s gone on to win those tournaments.

With her first victory of 2018, Henderson has now won a tournament in each of her four seasons on the LPGA Tour. This one came with a $300,000 paycheck, bringing her career earnings to almost $4 million.

A champion in every way 🇨🇦 Post-round interview with @BrookeHenderson: pic.twitter.com/TOL15gY5og — Golf Canada (@TheGolfCanada) April 15, 2018

Sandra Post is the only other Canadian golfer to win events in four consecutive years. Still just 20 years old, Henderson is just two wins shy of tying Post, George Knudson and Mike Weir for career victories by Canadian professional golfers.