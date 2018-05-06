Photo: (AP/Michael Sohn)

Jennifer Abel and François Imbeau-Dulac have landed on top of the podium for two consecutive weekends. The duo won gold in the mixed 3m synchro event.

This adds to their first place finish last weekend in Montreal. Abel and Imbeau-Dulac topped the podium with 324.96 points, ahead of silver medalists Grace Reid and Thomas Daley from Great Britain (317.70 points) and bronze medalists Tina Punzel and Lou Massenberg of Germany (306.00 points).

This is Abel’s third medal this weekend in Kazan. Earlier on Sunday, Abel won bronze in the women’s 3m springboard.

Abel received a total of 338.55 points to win the bronze medal. She finished behind winner Tingmao Shi (374.35 points) and Han Wang (355.05 points). Abel’s last dive was her strongest, giving her 72 points and putting her in third place.

MEDAL ALERT | Kazan | ALERTE MÉDAILLE Jennifer Abel wins her third 🥉of the season in the women’s 3m at the @fina1908 #DWS in Kazan 🎉 Toutes nos félicitations à Jenn Abel qui remporte une autre médaille de bronze aujourd’hui 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cGLl200U99 — DivingPlongeonCanada (@DivingCanada) May 6, 2018

Earlier in the weekend, Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver. The pair have medalled in the women’s 3m synchro event at every leg of the Diving World Series this year. They won bronze in Beijing and Fuji, and silver last weekend in Montreal.

Pamela Ware also competed in the women’s 3m springboard, finishing in 5th, with 321.65 points. She had trouble with her third dive, causing her to fall in the standings. Vincent Riendeau placed 5th in the men’s 10m platform with 448.50 points.

Canada won a total of four medals this weekend. This is the final leg in the FINA Diving World Series after stops in Beijing, Fuji and Montreal.