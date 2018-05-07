RBC Training Ground awarded their third regional winner of year three in Winnipeg.

Kayden Johnson was awarded top prize at the event that identifies young athletes with Olympic potential through a series of power, speed, strength and endurance-based tests. Several sports organizations took notice of Johnson’s outstanding athletic talent, including Cycling Canada, Bobsleigh Skeleton Canada and Rugby Canada.

Originally from Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, 22-year-old Johnson is currently attending York University in Toronto, Ontario. He learned about the program by training in the same facility as 2016 winner Pierce LePage. RELATED: RBC Training Ground expands its search Team Canada’s next Olympians His background in sport varies from Varsity track (hurdles 60m, indoor, 110 outdoor) to football. He also attended the Junior Pan American Cup with Athletics Canada and the World Junior Championships for Football.

