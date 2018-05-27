Photo: Mark Blinch

Damian Warner won gold in the decathlon at the Hypo Meeting in Gotzis, Austria on Sunday, winning his fourth Hypo Meeting title and setting a new Canadian record.

Warner finished the decathlon with 8795 points, ahead of Estonian Maicel Uibo (8514 points) and Pieter Braun of the Netherlands (8342). He broke his own record of 8695 points, set back on August 29, 2015 at the World Championship in Beijing. Warner now enters the top ten best performers of all time from around the world.

After struggling with the pole vault last month, Warner managed to set a season’s best jump of 4.80m. This is Warner’s fourth title at the Hypo Meeting, having also won the decathlon in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

This is Warner’s first competition after having to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in April.