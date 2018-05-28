AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

The weather is heating up and so too are Team Canada athletes as the summer competition calendar gets a little busier.

This weekend saw national and world records broken, multiple gold medals won, and title streaks continuing.

Here’s a quick peek at what went down at home and abroad:

Athletics

READ: Warner sets Canadian decathlon record, wins 4th Hypo Meeting title

READ: Brown and Butterworth win bronze at the Prefontaine Classic

Damian Warner broke his own Canadian record to win his fourth Hypo Meeting decathlon title in Götzis, Austria. Warner totalled 8795 points, smashing his previous record mark that he had set in winning silver at the 2015 World Championships by 100 points. Warner is this season’s world-leader in the decathlon, bouncing back in the best way possible from his no-height in the pole vault at the Commonwealth Games. He is just the fourth person and second man to win four titles in Götzis.

Meanwhile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, Aaron Brown ran the 200m in 20.07 seconds to claim the bronze medal while Lindsey Butterworth earned the same in the women’s 800m with her time of 2:02.24. There were also a couple of fourth-place finishes by Sage Watson in the women’s 400m hurdles and Mohammed Ahmed in the men’s two mile race.

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

READ: Gold medal and world record for Vincent Lapointe and Vincent

READ: More gold medals for Vincent Lapointe and Vincent

Canadian paddlers are coming home from Duisburg, Germany with five World Cup medals. Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent were both double gold medallists, highlighted by their world best time of 1:51.428 in the women’s C-2 500m, taking more than two seconds off their previous record mark. The next day, they each stood atop the podium separately, Vincent Lapointe in the C-1 200m and Vincent in the C-1 500m. Canada’s dominance in women’s canoeing extended to the C-2 200m where Nadya Crossman-Serb and Hannah MacIntosh won the bronze medal. Pierre-Luc Poulin and Nicholas Matveev captured silver in the men’s K-2 500m.

Judo

READ: Deguchi tops Klimkait in all-Canadian final

READ: Two more medals for Canada at Judo Grand Prix in China

Canadian judokas won four medals at the Hohhot Grand Prix in China, highlighted by the gold and silver in the women’s 57kg weight class as Christa Deguchi defeated Jessica Klimkait in the all-Canadian final. Kelita Zupancic made it to the final of the women’s 70kg to claim the silver medal while Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won women’s 63kg bronze. This is the first judo event from which results will count towards Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020.

Artistic Gymnastics

At the Canadian Championships in Waterloo, Ontario, it was no real surprise that reigning world silver medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Ellie Black captured her fifth senior all-around national title along with four individual apparatus medals, including two gold medals on beam and uneven bars. Isabela Onyshko claimed silver in the all-around while Jade Chrobok took the bronze. Shallon Olsen won her third straight gold medal on vault and is also the national champion on floor exercise. On the men’s side, René Cournoyer won his first all-around national title and earned medals in all six individual apparatus finals, including gold on vault.