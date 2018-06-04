RBC Training Ground held it’s fourth final of this year in Toronto, Ontario at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Sara Villani not only broke the RBC Training Ground National Strength Record for women, but she also walked away with the top prize at the event. RBCTG identifies young athletes with Olympic potential through a series of power, speed, strength and endurance-based tests.

RELATED: RBC Training Ground is helping give the Next Generation of Canadian athletes that extra edge

Several sports organizations took notice of Villani’s outstanding athletic talent, including Cycling Canada, Bobsleigh Skeleton Canada, Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada.

Originally from Norval, Ontario, 22-year-old Villani is currently attending Kings University College at The University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario.

RELATED: RBC Training Ground expands its search Team Canada’s next Olympians

Villani competed for two seasons on her track team doing pentathlon and has been training at the University of Toronto in Javelin.

The next RBC Training Ground final will take place in Montréal, Quebec at the Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard on July 14th. Registration for RBC Training Ground and event information for all events is available at RBCTrainingGround.ca