At the biggest FINA diving event of the season, Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay captured World Cup bronze in the women’s 10m synchro event in Wuhan, China.

For divers the FINA World Cup is the biggest competition outside of the Olympic Games and World Championships, making it the perfect opportunity for Benfeito and McKay to show how far their partnership has come since 2017.

The pair earned 324.42 points, to finish behind the China (366.12) and the North Korea (328.98). Benfeito and McKay saved their best dive for last, which allowed them to add 79.68 points to their cumulative score and confirm their place on the podium.

MEDAL ALERT

Benfeito & McKay lock in their personal best and hop on the podium in Wuhan at their first World Cup together/ Benfeito & McKay obtiennent leur meilleur pointage en carrière (324.42)

This marked the second medal for McKay at the Wuhan World Cup. On Tuesday, she competed with Rio 2016 Olympian Vincent Riendeau for the first-time in mixed 10m synchronized, where they earned silver with 301.20 points.

The Wuhan World Cup continues until June 10.