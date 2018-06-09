Photo: CP/Jeff McIntosh

It’s Pamela Ware’s first time on the podium in five years. The diver finished in third place in the women’s 3m springboard event.

Ware finished with 348.75 points, behind silver medallist Han Wang (383.55 points) and winner Tingmao Shi (404.70 points), both from China.

Canada's Pamela Ware 🇨🇦 takes the bronze medal 🥉 in the women's 3m springboard with a score of 348.75. You can relive her performance at 12:00 pm E.T. here: https://t.co/aDsqPUfoQ0 pic.twitter.com/PecJYyUsml — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 9, 2018

This medal for Ware comes after finishing just off the podium in her last four events this season.

“I’m really happy with my day today, it’s four straight competitions that I finished fourth so I’m really happy.“

Also competing on Saturday in the same event was Jennifer Abel, who finished in eighth place. Ware’s medal is Canada’s second at the Diving World up in Wuhan, China. Competition continues through Sunday.