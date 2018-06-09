It’s Pamela Ware’s first time on the podium in five years. The diver finished in third place in the women’s 3m springboard event.

Ware finished with 348.75 points, behind silver medallist Han Wang (383.55 points) and winner Tingmao Shi (404.70 points), both from China.

RELATED: Benfeito and McKay dive to 10m synchro World Cup bronze

This medal for Ware comes after finishing just off the podium in her last four events this season.

“I’m really happy with my day today, it’s four straight competitions that I finished fourth so I’m really happy.

Also competing on Saturday in the same event was Jennifer Abel, who finished in eighth place. Ware’s medal is Canada’s second at the Diving World up in Wuhan, China. Competition continues through Sunday.

 

Read Full Story

Related:

Pamela Ware
Jennifer Abel
Diving
Philippe Gagné
Émilie Heymans
Roseline Filion

Trending:

Canadian Roundup: Gold medals, major upsets and more
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Summer sports competitions in Canada in 2018
RBC Training Ground Crowns Ontario Top Performer
Deloitte continues to prepare athletes for life after sport with first Game Plan Day
Gold for Janssens and Filmer at the Rowing World Cup in Belgrade