Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Canada took home three medals on Sunday at the Stockholm Diamond League. Aaron Brown won silver in the 200m, while sprinter Gavin Smellie and long jumper Christabel Nettey both won bronze.

Brown finished the 200m race with a time of 20.07s, just behind Ramil Guliyev’s time of 19.92s. This is the second consecutive race that Guliyev has finished ahead of Brown. Earlier during the week in Oslo, Brown became the third Canadian to break the 200m in 20 seconds barrier, finishing the race in 19.98s.

Later in the day, Smellie won the bronze medal in the 100m race, finishing behind Yoshihide Kiryu. The Canadian sprinted to a time of 10.17s, while Kiryu finished in 10.15s. Hassan Taftian of Iran won the race with a time of 10.07s.

Nettey landed on the podium as well on Sunday, finishing with the bronze medal in long jump. Her second attempt achieved a distance of 6.83m. Her score was 2cm off from winner Lorraine Ugen of Great Britain. Germany’s Malaika Mihambo was second.

Mohammed Ahmed, finished just off the podium, in fourth place for the 5000m event, with a time of 13:14.88. This is his best result of the season. Pole vaulter Shawn Barber finished in 5th place, clearing 5.66m.

This event is the sixth leg of the Diamond League season. Next up is Paris on June 30.