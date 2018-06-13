Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Taylor Ruck had a standout first day at the second stop of the Mare Nostrum swimming circuit in Barcelona on Thursday, winning the women’s 50m freestyle and leading a Canadian sweep of the podium in the women’s 200m freestyle.

In her first final on Wednesday, Ruck finished the 50m freestyle in 24.68 seconds, beating Kim Busch of the Netherlands to the wall by nearly three-tenths of a second. She nearly shared the podium with fellow Canuck Kayla Sanchez, who finished fourth behind Russia Maria Kameneva by just five one-hundredths of a second.

About a half hour later, Ruck and Sanchez were back in the water for the final of the 200m freestyle. Ruck took the victory in 1:56.06, with teammate Rebecca Smith finishing 1.66 seconds back for the silver. Sanchez did get in for the bronze medal this time, swimming the four lengths of the pool in 1:58.49 to edge out German Reva Foos by 0.12.

READ: Canadian roundup: Individual and team success at home and abroad

Ruck won five medals, including two gold, at the first Mare Nostrum stop in Canet-en Rousillon, France this past weekend. After another day of competition in Barcelona on Thursday, the series concludes in Monte Carlo over the weekend.