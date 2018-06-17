After a strong performance at the Stuttgart Open that led him to the final, Milos Raonic fell to Roger Federer in two sets, 6-4 and 7-6 (3).

The last time Raonic and Federer faced one another was for in 2017 at the Wimbledon quarterfinals, which was won by Federer. This is the 14th time that the two have gone head-to-head.

Milos Raonic returns the ball to Roger Federer during the final of the ATP Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Sunday June 17, 2018. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Raonic’s performance in at Stuttgart showed he had recovered from his recent right knee injury. He withdrew from the French Open, and slipped to 35th in the ATP rankings.

Federer took advantage of Raonic’s moments of weaknesses during their match to claim the Stuttgart Open title. He had been absent for three months from the ATP circuit. This victory gives Federer his 98th career title and he reclaims the number one spot in the standings from Rafael Nadal.

