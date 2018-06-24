Volleyball duo Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson will leave Ostrava with the silver medal. The pair were defeated 2-1 (21-17, 15-21, 13-15) by the Czech Republic’s Barbora Hermannová and Marketa Slukova on Sunday. 

Bansley and Wilkerson won the first set 17-21, keeping a slight lead over the Czechs throughout the set. In the second set, the score was close until the Czechs took the lead to win the set 21-15.

In the third set, Bansley and Wilkerson trailed but had a nice comeback before falling 15-13.

This is the fourth stage of the FIVB circuit. Next up is Warsaw from June 26 to July 1, followed by stops in Espinho, Moscow and Yangzhou. 

