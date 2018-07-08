Emily Batty rode to a time of 1 hour and 31 minutes to finish second in the women’s XCO finals on Sunday.
Batty finished nine seconds behind Maja Wloszczowska of Poland who won her first World Cup race since 2012. Jolanda Neff of Switzerland challenged Batty for silver but landed on the podium in third place.
Batty was in bronze medal position behind Wloszczowska and Neff with half a lap to go in the race. Batty passed Neff with a strong uphill climb, but the gap between her and Wloszczowska was too big to close.
The Olympic mountain biker’s first podium finish of the season puts her in seventh place in the cross-country World Cup standings. Batty finished ninth last month in Girona, Spain and has three fourth place finishes this season.
Canada’s Sandra Walter and Haley Smith also landed in the top 20, finishing 18th and 19th, respectively.
Next up, Batty and Team Canada will compete at the World Cup in Andorra on July 14 and 15.
