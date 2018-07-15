@emilybatty does it again! Two podiums in two weeks on the world cup circuit 🙌🥉

Congrats to @hale_smith and @SandraWalterMTB who made the top 20! 🇨🇦🇨🇦 #ucimtbwc pic.twitter.com/q5giwN4b2X

— Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) July 15, 2018