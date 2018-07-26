AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Glen Abbey Golf Club is the place to be this week for the 109th edition of Canada’s National Open Championship.

The third-oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour hasn’t had a homegrown champion since 1954, but there are 16 Canadian players looking to end that drought at this year’s RBC Canadian Open. Among them are: 2016 Olympian David Hearn; PGA Tour winners Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Taylor; Adam Hadwin, the top Canadian in the world golf rankings; and 2003 Masters champion and Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Mike Weir, who is playing in his 28th RBC Canadian Open.

The field also includes world number one Dustin Johnson, two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Fans that want to catch the action in-person can find ticket information here. If you can’t make it to Oakville, Ontario, here’s how you can watch from your couch:

RBC Canadian Open Coverage Schedule (all times ET):



Thursday, July 26

7-8:30 a.m. Preview – Featured Groups: Twitter

7 a.m. – 3 p.m Featured Groups: PGA TOUR LIVE, TSN and DAZN

3-6 p.m. Featured Holes: PGA TOUR LIVE

3-6 p.m. Broadcast: TSN, RDS and Golf Channel

Friday, July 27

7-8:30 a.m. Preview – Featured Groups: Twitter

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Featured Groups: PGA TOUR LIVE, TSN and DAZN

3-6 p.m. Featured Holes: PGA TOUR LIVE

3-6 p.m. Broadcast: TSN, RDS and Golf Channel

Saturday, July 28

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featured Groups: Facebook (U.S. and Canada)

1-6 p.m. Featured Holes: Facebook and PGA TOUR LIVE

1-2:45 p.m. Broadcast: Golf Channel

3-6:00 p.m. Broadcast: Global TV and RDS

Sunday, July 29

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featured Groups: Facebook (U.S. and Canada)

1-6 p.m. Featured Holes: Facebook and PGA TOUR LIVE

1-2:45 p.m. Broadcast: Golf Channel

3-6:00 p.m. Broadcast: Global TV and RDS