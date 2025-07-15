Milano Cortina 2026

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic medals unveiled

Olympic hopefuls can add more detail to their podium visualizations, as the organizing committee for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games has revealed the design for the Milano Cortina 2026 medals.

The Milano Cortina 2026 medals are striking in their simplicity, featuring a split design, with one half smooth and the other half textured. The divide of the design is meant to symbolize not only the two host cities of Milano and Cortina, but also an athlete’s victory and the effort it took to achieve it, as well as those who supported them in their journey.

The medal is meant to serve as a metaphor “to portray the story of two worlds coming together, united by the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games: a world where competition doesn’t divide, but unites,” according to the press release from the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026.

Renderings of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic medals. Credit: Milano Cortina 2026

The medals are made by the Istituo Poligratico e Zecca dello Strato (IPZS), a company owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance. IPZS relied on renewable energy to craft the medals. Each medal is 80mm in diameter and are 10mm thick.

Medals will be awarded across 16 Olympic disciplines (116 events), with a total of 735 athletes receiving Olympic medals (245 each of gold, silver, and bronze).

And hopefully lots of them will end up around the necks of Team Canada athletes!