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Scenic spots across Canada to get outside and get moving

Canada is basically one giant playground when it comes to outdoor sports. From coast to coast, there’s no shortage of places to hike, paddle, climb, ride, or just try something new. Whether you’re looking for a challenge or just a fun way to stay active, here are some of the best spots across the country to get outside and move.

Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)

If you’re into mountain sports, this is the place. In the winter, it’s known for world-class skiing and snowboarding, but in the summer it transforms into a hub for downhill mountain biking, hiking, and trail running. The terrain is as varied as it gets, so whether you’re a beginner or experienced, you’ll find something that fits.

Banff National Park (Alberta)

Think turquoise lakes, mountain peaks, and endless trails. Banff is perfect for hiking, canoeing, climbing, and even open-water swimming if you’re brave enough. It’s also one of those places where just being outside feels like a workout in itself.

Person canoeing on a lake in Banff National Park. Nic Rozenberg

Tofino & Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (British Columbia)

If surfing in Canada sounds unexpected, this stretch of Vancouver Island will change your mind. Tofino is the country’s go-to surf destination, and the nearby Pacific Rim National Park Reserve sets the stage with rugged coastline and consistent waves year-round. It’s a great spot for both beginners and experienced surfers, with plenty of surf schools available if you’re just starting out.

Beyond surfing, the area is all about outdoor adventure: paddleboarding, kayaking, beach running, and coastal hiking are all part of the experience. Whether you’re on the water or along the shoreline, everything here is connected to the ocean.

A surfer riding the waves in Tofino. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Lawrencetown Beach (Nova Scotia)

On the other side of the country, Lawrencetown Beach brings Canada’s surf scene to the Atlantic coast. Located just outside Halifax, it’s one of the most popular surf spots in Nova Scotia, with consistent waves and a strong local surf community.

It’s a great place for beginners and more experienced surfers alike, with surf schools and rentals nearby during the warmer months. Even if you’re not surfing, the beach is perfect for coastal walks, photography, or simply spending time by the ocean.

Mont-Tremblant National Park (Quebec)

A perfect mix of adventure and accessibility. Mont-Tremblant offers hiking, cycling, canoeing, and even via ferrata routes if you want something a bit more adventurous. In the fall, it’s also one of the most scenic places in the country.

The village of Mont-Tremblant with the mountain in the background. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fundy National Park (New Brunswick)

Home to the highest tides in the world, this park is ideal for kayaking and exploring coastal landscapes. You can also hike, bike, or even try tide-walking along the ocean floor, something you won’t find in many places.

Gros Morne National Park (Newfoundland and Labrador)

If you’re looking for something a bit more off the beaten path, Gros Morne delivers. It’s known for its dramatic landscapes and unique geology. Hiking here feels like stepping onto another planet, and the kayaking routes are just as memorable.

A group of people kayaking on a calm lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Algonquin Provincial Park (Ontario)

A classic for a reason. Algonquin is one of the best places in Canada for canoeing, with routes that range from beginner-friendly to multi-day backcountry trips. It’s also great for hiking, camping, and spotting wildlife.

A person canoeing on a lake at sunset. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Charlevoix (Quebec)

Charlevoix offers a mix of outdoor activities with incredible views of the St. Lawrence River. It’s a great spot for hiking, road cycling, trail running, and even paragliding if you’re feeling adventurous. In the winter, it also transitions seamlessly into skiing and snowshoeing, making it a year-round destination.

People standing on a mountaintop overlooking the St. Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prince Edward Island National Park (Prince Edward Island)

On the east coast, Prince Edward Island National Park offers a completely different but equally active outdoor experience. Known for its red sand beaches, rolling dunes, and coastal trails, it’s a great place for walking, cycling, and running with ocean views at every turn. The Gulf Shore Parkway is especially popular for biking, stretching along the coastline with plenty of spots to stop and take in the scenery. It’s also a more relaxed setting for activities like beach yoga, kayaking in sheltered waters, or simply covering long distances on foot while staying close to the ocean.

Ivvavik National Park (Yukon)

In the North, Ivvavik National Park in Yukon offers one of the most remote and untouched outdoor experiences in Canada. It’s a true wilderness destination where movement comes from exploring vast tundra landscapes, hiking along the Firth River, and navigating terrain that feels completely uninterrupted by modern development. Multi-day rafting trips, backcountry hiking, and wildlife viewing are all part of the experience here, making it a powerful example of just how diverse outdoor activity can be in Canada, even in the most isolated places.

The best part about outdoor sports in Canada is how many ways there are to experience them. From coastlines to mountain ranges to quiet trails, every region offers something different to try, explore, and enjoy. Many of these destinations also offer rentals, lessons, and beginner-friendly options, making it easy to get involved at your own pace.

Whether it’s your first time on a paddleboard or your hundredth hike, there’s always something new to discover outdoors in Canada. For more information on national parks and outdoor spaces, visit Parks Canada.