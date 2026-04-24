THE CANADIAN PRESS / COC ANDRE FORGET

Underrated Olympic Moments: Team Canada stories of resilience and quiet triumphs

Some Olympic moments make headlines that live on forever. Others slip by more quietly, yet remain unforgettable for the fans who witnessed them.

Beyond the front pages and the most celebrated gold medals, there are also remarkable performances, unexpected feats, and powerful stories of resilience that deserve to be remembered. Here are a few Canadian Olympic moments that left a lasting impression, even if they’ve sometimes stayed under the radar.

Evan Dunfee Walks to Historic Bronze – Tokyo 2020

In one of the grittiest performances of the Tokyo Games, Evan Dunfee powered his way to a historic bronze in the men’s 50km race walk. Battling through exhaustion in the closing stages, he refused to let the podium slip away pushing the pace when it mattered most and seizing his moment in the final stretch. His breakthrough not only earned Canada its first Olympic medal in the event, but also made history in the final Olympic appearance of the event.

Evan Dunfee, of Canada, celebrates after crossing the finish line third in the men’s 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Evan Dunfee, of Canada, celebrates after crossing the finish line third in the men’s 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Canadian Evan Dunfee receives his bronze medal after placing third in the Men’s 50km Race Walk during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, August 07, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Men’s Eight Golden Redemption – Beijing 2008

At Beijing 2008, Canada’s men’s eight rowing team delivered a remarkably precise race. From the start, the crew under the leadership of coxswain Brian Price set a strong pace, staying perfectly synchronized stroke after stroke. In the final 500 metres, they pushed even harder to pull away from their rivals and crossed the finish line first. Five of the nine men in the boat had been looking to erase the bad taste of their fifth place finish four years earlier. This gold medal rewarded years of preparation and perfectly showcased the strength of Canadian teamwork.

Canadian Men’s Eight show off their gold medals at the Shunyi Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing Aug 17, 2008. The Canadian Men’s eight won the gold while Great Britain took silver and USA bronze. THE CANADIAN PRESS / COC ANDRE FORGET

Kyle Shewfelt & Lori-Ann Muenzer Win Historic Gold Medals – Athens 2004

At Athens 2004, Kyle Shewfelt made history in artistic gymnastics. In the floor exercise final, he delivered a near-perfect routine, combining high difficulty with precise execution. Against experienced rivals, he kept his composure and stuck his landings with minimal error, edging out the favourites to become the first Canadian Olympic champion in the sport.

At the same Games, Lori-Ann Muenzer shone in track cycling. A sprint specialist, she relied on her power and tactical awareness throughout the competition. She also relied on some good sportsmanship, racing on wheels she had borrowed from the French and Australian teams after both of her tires had blown apart. In the final, she managed her effort and positioning to perfection, striking at the decisive moment to take the lead. Her victory made her Canada’s first Olympic champion in track cycling and the 38-year-old became a great example of true perseverance.

Daniel Nestor & Sébastien Lareau Defeat Home Favourites – Sydney 2000

At Sydney 2000, Daniel Nestor and Sébastien Lareau delivered one of the greatest achievements in Canadian tennis. They had each left successful international partnerships earlier in the year with the goal of winning an Olympic medal. Having reached the men’s doubles final, the only thing standing between them and gold were the home favourites and top-seeded “Woodies”, Australians Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde. In an intense match, the Canadians came back from a set down to win three straight, earning Canada’s first and so far only Olympic gold medal in tennis.

Canada’s Daniel Nestor (R) and Sebastien Lareau after winning gold in mens doubles tennis at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. (Mike Ridewood/CP Photo/ COA)

Silken Laumann’s Remarkable Resilience – Barcelona 1992

Canada was a rowing powerhouse at Barcelona 1992, winning four gold medals, including both the women’s and men’s eights. But it was bronze medallist Silken Laumann who created one of the most memorable moments of the Games in any sport. After a serious accident just weeks before the Olympic regatta left her right leg shattered, she was told she would never row again. Against all odds, she returned in time to compete, still needing a cane to walk the dock to her boat. In an emotional final, she dug deep to capture a bronze medal in the women’s single sculls. Her courage and resilience left a lasting impression.

Canada’s Silken Laumann celebrates her bronze medal win in the 1x rowing event at the 1992 Olympic games in Barcelona. (CP PHOTO/ COA/F.S. Grant)

Carolyn Waldo’s Double Gold – Seoul 1988

The last week of the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games was a whirlwind for Team Canada fans. Right in the midst of it was Carolyn Waldo, who arrived at the peak of her career in synchronized (now artistic) swimming. In between Ben Johnson’s disqualification on the track and Lennox Lewis’ victory in the boxing ring, Waldo won two gold medals. In the solo event, she earned an insurmountable lead in the preliminary (figures) round and backed it up with a near flawless final routine. In the duet, her chemistry with partner Michelle Cameron translated into a second gold medal, crowning years of hard work and establishing Canada as a powerhouse in the sport.





Canada’s Carolyn Waldo competes in the synchronized swimming event at the 1988 Olympic games in Seoul. (CP PHOTO/ COC/ Ted Grant)

Canada’s Carolyn Waldo celebrates her gold medal win in the synchronized swimming event at the 1988 Olympic games in Seoul. (CP PHOTO/ COC/ Ted Grant)

Canada’s Carolyn Waldo (front) and Michelle Cameron compete in the synchronized swimming duet event at the 1988 Olympic games in Seoul. (CP PHOTO/ COC/ Ted Grant)

Canada’s Carolyn Waldo (left) and Michelle Cameron compete in the synchronized swimming duet event at the 1988 Olympic games in Seoul. (CP PHOTO/ COC/ Ted Grant)

Canada’s Carolyn Waldo (left) and Michelle Cameron celebrates her gold medal win in the synchronized swimming duet event at the 1988 Olympic games in Seoul. (CP PHOTO/ COC/ Ted Grant)

Nancy Garapick’s Backstroke Bronzes – Montréal 1976

Already an experienced swimmer and former world record holder at just 14 years old, Nancy Garapick was one of Canada’s top medal hopes at Montreal 1976, the first Olympic Games held on Canadian soil. Competing in front of a home crowd and under intense pressure, she delivered a strong performance in the women’s 100m backstroke to claim her first bronze medal.

A few days later, she repeated the feat in the 200m backstroke. She stood on the third step of the podium beside the same East German swimmers who had dominated the 100m and were later revealed to have been subjects in a state-sponsored doping program. Sadly, Garapick would not get a chance to win any more Olympic medals, in part due to Canada’s boycott of Moscow 1980.

Canada’s Nancy Garapick (right) celebrates her bronze medal win in the women’s swimming event at the 1976 Olympic games in Montreal. (CP PHOTO/ COC/RW)

Elaine Tanner Proves Mighty – Mexico City 1968

At just 17 years old, Elaine Tanner arrived at the Mexico City 1968 Olympic Games as one of Canada’s top gold medal hopes. The young swimmer nicknamed “Mighty Mouse” carried immense pressure on her small shoulders. She became the first Canadian woman to win an Olympic medal in swimming as she won three of Canada’s five medals at the Games—silver in the women’s 100m and 200m backstroke events along with a bronze in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. It was an outstanding achievement. But rather than being celebrated, she was the subject of negative press with headlines such as “Tanner Loses Gold!”. Deeply affected, she stepped away from competitive swimming shortly after and went through a long period of depression. Decades later, she became an advocate for mental health and became a holistic health counsellor.