Team Canada Podium Awards Deliver $620,000 to Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Medallists

The Canadian Olympic Foundation and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada are proud to announce that the Team Canada Podium Awards will deliver a total of $620,000 to 105 Team Canada Olympians and Paralympians for their achievements at Milano Cortina 2026. Each Team Canada medallist from Milano Cortina 2026 will receive $5,000 per medal earned.

The Team Canada Podium Awards were established by the Malaviya Foundation, following its $1.225 million donation in 2021 to the Canadian Olympic Foundation and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada to celebrate Team Canada medallists from the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Additionally, the Malaviya Foundation later committed upwards of $1.29 million to support Team Canada athletes through Paris 2024 and Milano Cortina 2026.

“When I watch Team Canada, I see the years of dedication, resilience, and sacrifice behind every performance. To be able to support these remarkable Olympic and Paralympic athletes – especially as they reach the podium – is deeply meaningful to me. Canadian athletes are so inspiring, and it’s a privilege to stand behind them and celebrate their incredible achievements,” said Sanjay Malaviya, of the Malaviya Foundation.

In addition to the Team Canada Podium Awards, Olympic and Paralympic medallists also receive funding from the Canadian Olympic Committee’s Athlete Excellence Fund and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada’s Paralympic Performance Recognition Program, which was established in part by a $4 million dollar gift from the Malaviya Foundation in January 2024.

“Thank you to the Malaviya Foundation for its continued leadership and generosity, and for its ongoing commitment to championing Canadian athletes and Canadian sport. The Team Canada Podium Awards mean so much to the athletes whose performances in Milano Cortina captivated, united, and inspired the entire country. We hope this gift continues to inspire Canadians to support Team Canada in the years ahead,” said Jacquie Ryan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

“Through their continued support, the Malaviya Foundation has played a critical role in broadening access and advancing equity for Paralympic athletes to reach their full potential. This commitment meaningfully strengthens the pathway for Paralympic athletes to pursue excellence at the highest level. We are deeply appreciative of the Malaviya Foundation’s leadership and the lasting impact of their generosity,” said Scott Sandison, Executive Director of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

About the Canadian Olympic Foundation:

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Canadian Olympic Committee, with the joint purpose to transform Canada through the power of sport. Donations to the COF directly benefit Team Canada athletes at all stages of their Olympic journeys, and the high-performance services that support them.

When you invest in an athlete’s journey, you provide key resources needed to propel them over the finish line – and inspire a nation. Make a donation to Team Canada at olympic.ca/foundation today.

About the Paralympic Foundation of Canada:

The Paralympic Foundation of Canada is the registered charitable foundation of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. Our shared vision is through Paralympic sport, an inclusive world. We believe Paralympic sport has the power to ignite transformative change in Canada, contributing to a more inclusive nation where people with disabilities are valued for all their capabilities, differences, and diversity. For more information, visit ParalympicFoundation.ca.