Photo credit: Dezso Vekassy/ICF

Jensen wins two silver medals at Canoe Sprint World Cup in Montréal

Canada’s Sophia Jensen claimed two silver medals at the 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Montréal, Quebec.

The event marked the first World Cup held outside Europe in 25 years, and the first ever staged in Canada.

Jensen opened her medal haul on Saturday afternoon, earning silver in the women’s C1 500m in a time of 2:11.98. She finished 1.30 seconds behind China’s Mengya Sun, while Italy’s Olympia Della Giustina took bronze.

Photo credit: Dezso Vekassy/ICF

The Chelsea, Quebec native returned to the podium on Sunday morning, capturing another silver in the women’s C1 200m with a time of 45.16. Ukraine’s Liudmyla Luzan won gold, finishing 0.47 seconds ahead of Jensen, while Cuba’s Yarisleidis Duboys claimed bronze.

Jensen’s performances were part of a five-medal weekend for Canada, with the team adding three bronze medals.

On Saturday, the Canadian quartet of Édouard Beaumier, Alix Plomteux, Éric Chouinard and Nikita Ciudin finished third in the men’s C4 500m in 1:36.58. They were beaten only by Hungary (1:32.96) and Brazil (1:35.30).

Photo credit: Dezso Vekassy/ICF

Photo credit: Dezso Vekassy/ICF

Canada also earned bronze in the women’s C4 500m, where Zoe Wojtyk, Elizabeth Desrosiers-McArthur, Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent crossed the line in 1:45.36. China won gold in 1:43.09, while Hungary took silver in 1:44.71.

Vincent added Canada’s fifth and final medal on Sunday, taking bronze in the women’s C1 5000m in 28:57.89. Hungary’s Zsofia Csorba claimed gold, while Moldova’s Elena Glizan finished with silver.

The Montréal World Cup was the final international canoe sprint competition before the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, which will be held in Poznań, Poland, at the end of August.