(Swimming Canada/Scott Grant)

Oliver Dawson completes breaststroke sweep at 2026 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials

All eyes were on Oliver Dawson in the men’s 100m breaststroke final, the final open race of the evening, with the Canadian record holder looking to complete an ambitious breaststroke sweep at the 2026 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials.

The 18-year-old had already captured victories in the 50m and 200m breaststroke events earlier in the week, and he delivered once again in the 100m final.

Swimming in lane four, Dawson used a strong opening 50 metres to put himself in control of the race. Apollo Hess stayed within striking distance early, but Dawson maintained his pace through the back half and pulled away to claim the win.

Dawson reached the 50-metre mark in 27.85 and rode the water well coming home, touching first in 59.97. His time dipped under the one-minute barrier, though it was 0.64 seconds off his Canadian record. Hess finished second in 1:01.40, while Brayden Taivassalo rounded out the podium in 1:01.58.

Oliver Dawson competes in the men’s 50m breaststroke at the 2026 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials in Montreal (Swimming Canada/Scott Grant)

Dawson was thrilled with the way the week came together, especially after setting the goal of sweeping all three breaststroke events.

“To go three-for-three, that’s what I wanted,” said Dawson. “And to go under a minute, I don’t think anyone’s done that in quite a while.”

Dawson has spent the past few months establishing himself as one of Canada’s brightest swimming prospects. In May, the Grande Prairie, Alta., swimmer broke a pair of long-standing Canadian breaststroke records on consecutive days at the AP Race London International. Dawson first lowered the men’s 50m breaststroke standard with a time of 27.29 seconds, surpassing Scott Dickens’ 2009 record. The following day, he broke Dickens’ 100m breaststroke mark from 2012 with a time of 59.55 in the preliminaries, and subsequently lowered the national benchmark to 59.33 in June.

Earlier in the week, Dawson reflected on how his approach to Trials has changed.

“Trials to me used to be this nerve-wracking event. It was ‘Oh my god! The top of the top,’” he said. “This year, with Pan Pacs, it’s a more open team to make. It takes off some of the stress.”

That confidence showed throughout the week.

In the women’s 100m breaststroke, Alexanne Lepage edged ahead early to take a slight lead over Sophie Angus at the 50-metre mark. Lepage turned in 31.50, just ahead of Angus at 31.53, but Angus began to close the gap over the final 25 metres.

Lepage held on for the victory in a personal-best time of 1:06.08, a performance that ranks eighth in the world this year. Angus finished second in 1:07.22, while Shona Branton rounded out the podium in 1:07.

Taylor Ruck competes in the women’s 100m butterfly at the 2026 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials in Montreal (Swimming Canada/Scott Grant)

A decade after her Olympic debut, Taylor Ruck continues to add to an already decorated career. The four-time Olympic medallist claimed her fifth gold medal of the meet, completing a perfect five-for-five run in Montréal.

The 26-year-old entered the women’s 50m backstroke final as the top qualifier and lined up in lane four, where she quickly established herself as the swimmer to beat. Ruck opened up a significant lead and never looked back, touching in 25.93 as the only swimmer in the field under the AQUA ‘A’ standard of 26.23. Matea Gigovic claimed silver in 26.38, while Leilani Fack finished third in 26.88.

Ruck’s victory added another title to a remarkable week that has seen her win every final she has entered, continuing a resurgence that has made her one of the stories of these Trials.

“This week has been awesome,” said Ruck. “I feel like I just keep saying I’m having a lot of fun doing all this racing. The crowd is really good too.”

READ: Taylor Ruck in exclusive company with third gold medal of 2026 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials

The return to Parc Olympique has added another layer of significance to this year’s Trials. For the first time in 14 years, Montreal’s iconic venue hosted the event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, where Canadian swimmers won eight of the country’s 11 medals. Ruck said the atmosphere inside the pool has made the experience even more special.

“You can definitely feel it in the atmosphere here,” she said. “The pool’s awesome. The crowd’s awesome. I keep putting myself to when they were here before and what it was like.”

For Ruck, being part of the moment in Montreal has been something to appreciate.

“It feels very special to be able to be present here in Montreal, and to do what we can to go all out in the pool.”

In the men’s 50m butterfly final, Finlay Knox delivered another standout performance, taking the win in 23.36 and matching the AQUA ‘A’ standard. Chris Weeks finished second in 23.52 after a strong finish, while Eric Ginzburg rounded out the podium in 23.88.

Summer McIntosh swims to a gold medal finish during the women’s 400m IM final at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Montreal, on Monday, July 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The final night of racing opened with a statement performance from Madison Kryger in the women’s 200m backstroke. The favourite, swimming in lane four, was challenged early by Ingrid Wilm and Reina Liu through the opening half of the race. But Kryger took control after the first 50 metres, steadily extending her advantage to a full body length over the back half before touching first in 2:08.17.

Wilm claimed silver in 2:10.10, a lifetime best that dipped under the AQUA ‘A’ standard for the Pan Pacific Championships, while Liu finished third in 2:11.41. Ella Jansen, who entered the evening having already won three individual medals and four overall at these Trials, finished just off the podium in fourth.

Kryger’s winning time ranks 12th in the world this season and secured her place on Canada’s team for the Pan Pacific Championships.

“I am really happy with that,” said Kryger. “I am ready for the summer and I am really excited.”

The performance also gave the 17-year-old another confidence boost heading into the international season.

“I think just repping a time that is fast and hopefully moving forward on an international stage is really important,” she said. “I’m happy to continually do it this summer.”

For Wilm, the runner-up finish was equally encouraging. The veteran produced a relaxed swim that resulted in a lifetime best and comfortably met the Pan Pacific qualifying standard, adding another strong performance as she builds toward the international season.

Blake Tierney dives at the start of the men’s 100m backstroke final at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Montreal, on Sunday, July 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

READ: Summer McIntosh erases the oldest women’s swimming world record

Ethan Ekk capped off a strong week in Montreal by claiming the men’s 200m backstroke title.

Swimming out of lane six, Ekk blasted out over the opening 50 metres to establish himself among the leaders. He maintained his advantage through the middle of the race before holding off a late charge from Blake Tierney. The Paris 2024 Olympian found another gear over the third 50 metres to move from third into second.

Ekk touched first in 1:57.58, with Tierney taking silver in 1:58.76 and Jacques Harrison earning bronze in 2:00.55.

“That was a good race,” said Ekk. “I’m very happy with that.”

The 19-year-old was pleased with the victory but felt there was still room for improvement over the closing stages.

“I want to know the splits on that, though,” he said. “I was trying to take it out there, but I don’t know if I was too far ahead. I missed it on the back half and kind of slowed down in the last 50 metres, whereas I usually come back faster.

“I’m excited to join the team in California this summer. I’m very proud of that.”