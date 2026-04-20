Mark Blinch/COC

Get set to be inspired as you experience elite summer sporting events across Canada

Miss the thrill of the Olympic Games? Don’t worry, the energy of world-class sport is alive and well across Canada this summer. From coast to coast to coast, fans will have the chance to experience elite competition, cheer on top athletes, and be part of unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on the action! Here’s what’s coming your way:

Soccer

The FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19, with matches taking place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. With global stars and passionate crowds, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Canadian fans to experience the world’s biggest sporting event right at home. Canada is going up against Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 12 in Toronto), Switzerland (June 18 in Vancouver), and Qatar (June 24 in Vancouver) in Group B.

Tennis

The National Bank Open returns August 1-13, splitting action between Montreal and Toronto. Featuring the best players in the world, this iconic summer event blends high-performance tennis with an electric atmosphere in two of Canada’s biggest cities. All eyes will be on the top Canadian players, including last year’s women’s winner Victoria Mboko and Leylah Fernandez playing in Toronto, as well as Paris 2024 bronze medallist Félix Auger-Aliassime taking to the courts in Montreal.

READ: Victoria Mboko takes first WTA title after a magical week in Montreal

Beach Volleyball

Montreal hosts a Beach Pro Tour Elite16 tournament from August 19 to 23, bringing world-class beach volleyball to the heart of the city. Expect fast-paced rallies, elite athleticism, and a vibrant summer crowd as top international teams battle it out. Don’t miss the dynamic duo and defending champions Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson in action!

Artistic Swimming

The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final lands in Toronto June 19–21. Combining precision, artistry, and strength, this event showcases some of the most captivating performances in sport, with athletes pushing the boundaries of creativity and execution.

Swimming

Canada’s top swimmers will take centre stage at the Bell Canadian Swimming Trials in Montreal from July 5 to 9. With national pride and qualification for international events on the line, this is where the country’s next stars make their mark. Will Summer McIntosh or Josh Liendo break another record?

Canoe/Kayak

The ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup arrives in Montreal July 9-12, bringing speed and power to the water of the iconic Olympic Basin. Watch as athletes race head-to-head in one of the most exciting and physically demanding sports on the summer calendar.

For fans in Nova Scotia, Dartmouth’s Lake Banook will host the ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships July 1-5.;

Road Cycling

The UCI Road World Championships take over Montreal from September 20 to 27. The world’s best road cyclists will navigate challenging courses in a week-long showcase of endurance, tactics, and global competition. All eyes will be on Magdeleine Vallière as defending women’s road race world champion.

READ: Road cycling world champion Magdeleine Vallières reflects on her historic win

Mountain Bike

Whistler welcomes the Downhill UCI Mountain Bike World Series from September 25 to 27. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, this event delivers adrenaline-filled racing and showcases the very best in off-road cycling.

Golf

The RBC Canadian Open runs June 10-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. One of the country’s most historic sporting events, it brings top PGA Tour talent to Canadian fairways for a week of world-class competition.

The Canadian Women’s Open heads to Edmonton from August 19 to 23 at Royal Mayfair Golf & Country Club. Celebrating the best in women’s golf, this event highlights elite performance and inspires the next generation of athletes.

No matter where you are in Canada this summer, there’s a chance to experience the passion, pride, and excitement of sport. From global championships to homegrown moments, the stage is set for a great summer of cheering on Team Canada!

Athletics

The Canadian Track & Field Championships presented by Bell taking place June 17-21 in Ottawa are a central event of the 2026 Canadian Championship Series, which also includes the national championships for various road racing distances as well as mountain running and cross-country running.

Wrestling

The Canadian Wrestling Championships for the senior, junior, and cadet levels will take place May 28-30 in Montreal. This competition will be held at the same venue, Centre Pierre-Charbonneau, that hosted the Olympic wrestling events 50 years ago at Montreal 1976.