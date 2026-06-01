Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson win gold in Ostrava

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson won gold at the Elite 16 tournament of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour held in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Sunday.

The Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalists prevailed in the final against the Dutch pair Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon in two sets, 21-16 and 21-14.

To reach the decisive match, they had previously defeated the Latvian pair of Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova in two sets, 21-17 and 23-21, in the quarter-finals, and then the Swiss pair of Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen, two sets to one, in the semi-finals.

“We finally won in Ostrava,” Humana-Paredes told Volleyball Canada. “It’s our favourite tournament on tour. We had a bronze and a silver coming into this, so we knew we wanted gold to finish the trifecta. Playing in Ostrava is always incredible because the crowd makes every game so special. They truly appreciate beach volleyball, and we feel so loved.”

Earlier in the week, the Canadian duo finished first in Group F during the preliminary round with a record of two wins and one loss.

The next Elite 16 round of the Beach Pro Tour circuit will take place in Gstaad, Switzerland, from July 1st to 5th.